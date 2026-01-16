Nashik Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP Maintains Dominance; Former Mayors, Prominent Leaders Suffer Setbacks; Check List |

Nashik: The results of the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections for 122 seats across 31 wards were declared today (January 16). The voting, held on January 15, saw a turnout of 56.76 per cent, which is approximately 5 percent lower than the 61.60 per cent recorded in 2017. This lower turnout had caused concern among political leaders and candidates, but the results showed the BJP maintaining its dominance. Many prominent leaders and their relatives suffered major setbacks.

The contest in Ward No. 29, Group 'A', attracted particular attention. The BJP initially nominated Deepak Badgujar, but later gave the ticket to Mukesh Shahane. However, Shahane's nomination was rejected due to the late submission of the AB form. He then contested as an independent candidate, and the BJP suspended him for six years.

A day before the voting, the MNS and the Uddhav Thackeray group extended their support to Shahane. Ultimately, Mukesh Shahane won as an independent candidate, securing 14,284 votes. Deepak Badgujar (son of Sudhakar Badgujar, who had joined the BJP from the Thackeray group) was defeated.

The other three seats in the ward were won by BJP candidates Yogita Hire (13,009 votes), Chhaya Dewang (9,541 votes), and Bhushan Rane (9,156 votes). Sudhakar Badgujar won by a large margin from Ward 25.

Former Mayor loss to Deputy Mayor

Former MNS Mayor Ashok Murtadak was defeated. He had joined the BJP before the elections, but contested as an independent after being denied a ticket. He later received support from the Shinde group, but was defeated by former Deputy Mayor Gurmeet Bagga.

Former Mayor Yatin Wagh's wife, Hitesh Wagh, was defeated in ward 13 by MNS candidate Mayuri Pawar. Former Deputy Mayor Bhikubai Bagul's grandson and senior leader Sunil Bagul's son, Manish Bagul, was also defeated by Pramod Palve of the Shinde faction.

Vasant Gite's stronghold remains intact

Former MLA and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) leader Vasant Gite's son, Prathamesh Gite, won in his ward. He defeated BJP's Milind Thorat. BJP MLA Devyani Pharande had put in her full effort in this ward, but still faced defeat. Prathamesh Gite was trailing in the initial rounds, but ultimately emerged victorious.

MLA Seema Hiray suffers a setback

BJP MLA Seema Hiray's brother-in-law, Yogesh Hiray, was defeated in ward 7 by the Shiv Sena's district president Ajay Boraste. Before the elections, the BJP had denied a ticket to MLA Hiray's daughter, Rashmi Bendale, citing nepotism. Consequently, Rashmi Bendale withdrew her candidature. Now, with her brother-in-law's defeat, MLA Hire has suffered a major setback.

Prakash Londhe alias 'Boss' defeated

In ward 11, former corporator Prakash Londhe alias 'Boss', who contested the election from jail, was defeated. He is currently in judicial custody for offenses including firing, extortion, and charges under MCOCA. He was defeated by the BJP candidate. This ward was a major point of discussion throughout the city.

In this election, the direct contest between former mayors and deputy mayors was a significant factor. Ashok Murtadak and Gurmeet Bagga, who had previously worked together as mayor and deputy mayor, contested against each other this time. The results show the dominance of the Mahayuti (BJP-Shinde faction) alliance, delivering a major blow to the opposition.