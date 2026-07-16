Nashik: MSSDS Approves Kumbh Skilling Project; 4,300 Youth To Be Trained For Simhastha 2027 | Sourced

Mumbai/Nashik: In a significant boost to preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, the Maharashtra State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) has approved the Kumbh Skilling Project, an initiative aimed at creating a skilled local workforce to support one of the world's largest religious gatherings while generating sustainable employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth.



Under the project, 4,300 candidates will be trained through a combination of short-term skilling, upskilling, entrepreneurship development and Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programmes. The training will focus on sectors closely linked to the Kumbh Mela, including tourism, hospitality, healthcare and infrastructure.



The training programmes will include Tour Guide Services, Guest Service Associate, Homestay Management, First Aid & Emergency Response, Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP), Chef, Food & Beverage Service Associate, General Duty Assistant (Healthcare), Electrician, and Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) for experienced workers.

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The approval was announced during the World Youth Skills Day programme held in Mumbai on Tuesday, where the Letter of Intent (LoI) for the project was handed over by the Minister for Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha.



The programme was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Skill Development Department, Manisha Verma; Maharashtra State Skill Development Society, Commissioner and CEO, Dr Amit Saini; Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) Commissioner, Shekhar Singh, and other senior officials.



The project has been entrusted to the Sahyadri Farms–Tata STRIVE Skill Development Centre, jointly operated by Sahyadri Farms and Tata STRIVE. The Letter of Intent was received on behalf of Sahyadri Farms by Suresh Nakhate, in the presence of Santosh Dongre and Gaurav Gupta representing Tata STRIVE.





Dr Amit Saini said that the Skill Development Department is proud to contribute to the successful organisation of one of the world's largest religious gatherings by equipping people with industry-relevant skills and strengthening overall preparedness for the Kumbh Mela.



Speaking on the occasion, NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, "The Kumbh Mela presents a unique opportunity to generate sustainable livelihoods for local communities. Developing a skilled workforce is essential to ensure that local youth are equipped to benefit from the employment and entrepreneurship opportunities created by the Kumbh. This project will play a key role in building a service-ready workforce while enhancing the overall experience of millions of pilgrims expected during the event."