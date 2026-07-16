Nashik: Agriculture Department Suspends 13 Agri Input Dealer Licences Over Kharif Rule Violations | Sourced

Nashik: The Agriculture Department has suspended the licences of 13 more agricultural service centres in Nashik district for violating regulatory norms during a special inspection drive launched to ensure the supply of quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to farmers in the Kharif 2026 season.



District Superintendent Agriculture Officer and Licensing Authority Ravindra Mane said the action followed inspections that revealed several serious irregularities. These included discrepancies in e-POS stock records, failure to update price and stock display boards, improper maintenance of statutory records, non-payment under prescribed 'M' forms, and failure to obtain farmers' signatures on purchase bills.



The concerned dealers were served notices and given a hearing on July 13, 2026. As their explanations were found unsatisfactory, the department suspended the licences of all 13 centres.



Action Taken So Far

Since April 1, 2026, the Agriculture Department has taken stringent action across the district, including:

90 fertiliser sale licences suspended

10 seed sale licences suspended

12 pesticide sale licences suspended



This brings the total number of suspended licences to 112. In addition, 42 licences have been permanently cancelled, while four police cases have been registered against violators.



Appeal to Farmers

The department has urged farmers to purchase seeds, fertilisers and pesticides only from authorised agricultural service centres, insist on a valid purchase receipt, and buy fertilisers only through their Farmer ID.

Farmers can report any violations to the Agriculture Officer (Quality Control) or the Agriculture Officer at their respective Panchayat Samiti. Complaints can also be lodged through the district-level WhatsApp helpline 7821032408.