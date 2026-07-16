Nashik: Substandard School Uniforms Found In 16 ZP Schools; CEO Omkar Pawar Orders Strict Action | File Pic (Representative Image)

Nashik: The Nashik Zilla Parishad has taken strict action after laboratory tests revealed that uniforms supplied to students under the government's free uniform scheme did not meet the prescribed quality standards. Acting on the directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Omkar Pawar, uniform samples collected from schools across the district were sent to an accredited textile testing agency, where several samples failed to comply with government specifications.

According to government norms, school uniforms must have a polyester-to-cotton ratio of either 70:30 or 80:20. However, samples from 16 Zilla Parishad schools in Baglan, Surgana, Chandwad and Peth talukas were found to be below the required standards. While two schools in Baglan recorded polyester content of more than 91%, several schools in the other three talukas were found to have uniforms made entirely of 100% polyester, with no cotton content.

Taking serious note of the findings, CEO Omkar Pawar directed that show-cause notices be issued to the headmasters of the concerned schools. He also instructed Primary Education Officer Sailata Samleti to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter and initiate legal as well as administrative action against all those found responsible.

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Pawar said the Zilla Parishad would not tolerate any compromise in the quality of materials supplied under student welfare schemes. He stressed that every agency involved must ensure transparency and strict adherence to the prescribed quality standards during implementation.

The laboratory report identified the following schools where the uniforms failed to meet the required specifications. In Baglan taluka, the affected schools are Z.P. School Kotbel, where the fabric contained 91.69% polyester and 8.31% cotton, and Z.P. School Dudhmal, where the composition was 91.83% polyester and 8.17% cotton.

In Surgana taluka, uniforms supplied to one Zilla Parishad school contained 89.93% polyester and 10.07% cotton, while Z.P. School Ambada, Z.P. School Chinchpada (La.), and Z.P. School Borpada (Ga.) were found to have uniforms made of 100% polyester.

In Chandwad taluka, uniforms supplied to Z.P. School Sogras, Z.P. School Dugaon, Z.P. School Khadak Ozhar, and Z.P. School Asarkhede were all found to contain 100% polyester.

Similarly, in Peth taluka, uniforms at Z.P. School Harangavan, Z.P. School Amlon, Zilla Parishad School Asabare, Zilla Parishad School Malegaon, Zilla Parishad School Garmal, and Zilla Parishad School Devgaon were also found to be made entirely of 100% polyester.

The Primary Education Department has already begun issuing notices to the concerned schools based on the laboratory findings. Education Officer Sailata Samleti said the Zilla Parishad administration is committed to ensuring that students receive uniforms of the prescribed quality and that further action will be taken after the inquiry is completed.