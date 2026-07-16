Nashik: Real Estate Market Expands As Property Transactions Hit Record High | Sourced

Nashik: Nashik's real estate sector has reached a new milestone, with property transactions touching a record ₹17,543 crore during the financial year 2025–26, highlighting the city's rapid emergence as one of Maharashtra's fastest-growing urban centres after Mumbai and Pune.



The figures, based on cess collected by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), reveal that the civic body received ₹175.43 crore as its 1% share from registered property transactions during the year. In comparison, property registrations were valued at ₹13,529 crore in FY 2024–25, reflecting an impressive increase of nearly ₹4,000 crore. The data includes both new and resale property transactions.

Demand for Bigger Homes, Second Homes on the Rise

As Nashik continues to expand, the city's housing market is witnessing changing buyer preferences. Demand for second homes and larger 3-BHK and 4-BHK apartments has increased significantly. Buyers are also showing a clear preference for purchasing completed projects rather than booking properties under construction.



Real estate developers say that investors from Mumbai and Pune are increasingly choosing Nashik due to its growth potential. The recent approval allowing residential buildings of up to 52 storeys in the city is also expected to further boost the sector.



Why Nashik is Emerging as a Preferred Destination?

Compared to the congestion of Mumbai and Pune, Nashik offers a balanced urban lifestyle with a pleasant climate, relatively smooth traffic, lower pollution levels, better quality of life, and expanding employment opportunities. These factors have made the city an attractive destination for both homebuyers and investors.



Industry bodies such as CREDAI and NAREDCO believe Nashik's real estate sector is poised for sustained growth, with demand expected to remain strong in the coming years as infrastructure development and urban expansion continue.