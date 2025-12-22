Nashik: MSEDCL's 'Swagat Cell' Portal Connects 278 Industrial Associations For 24x7 Support |

Nashik: MSEDCL's initiative to provide world-class, prompt electricity services to 4.48 lakh high-tension and low-tension industrial consumers across the state has become far more transparent and faster with the launch of the online ‘Swagat Cell’ portal.

Along with ensuring smooth power supply in line with industries’ enhanced load requirements, the speed of resolving issues and complaints has increased significantly. Through this portal, 278 industrial associations across the state are now connected 24×7 for direct interaction with MSEDCL.



In addition to the online portal, MSEDCL is conducting meetings with industrial associations and power consumers along with local officials, as well as exclusive video-conferencing meetings directly from the headquarters at the level of Directors and Executive Directors.

Notably, Action Taken Reports (ATRs) on issues raised by industrial associations and consumers—covering power supply, new connections, billing and other matters—are being uploaded on the portal for transparency.

So far, 124 ATRs have been uploaded. Of the 242 issues received via the portal and meetings, 215 complaints have been resolved immediately, while work is underway to address the remaining 27 issues through the development of new power infrastructure.



MSEDCL provides over 23,000 new industrial power connections annually in the low-tension and high-tension categories. Currently, industrial consumers account for 43% of total power consumption and 41% of total revenue.

To enable direct interaction, transparent issue-raising, and swift resolution for industrial consumers, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had suggested creating a dedicated portal. Accordingly, under the leadership of Chairman and Managing Director Lokesh Chandra, MSEDCL has launched the dedicated ‘Swagat Cell’ portal for industrial consumers and associations on its official website www.mahadiscom.in.



Across the state, low-tension and high-tension industrial consumers and various industrial associations are welcoming MSEDCLonline ‘Swagat Cell’ portal. With regular communication and swift resolution of service-related issues and demands, the portal has infused new energy into electricity services for industrial consumers.