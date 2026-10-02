Nashik: MPCB Issues Notice To Ambad Industry Over Yellowish Wastewater Discharge |

Nashik: The health of approximately 25,000 citizens is at risk due to chemical wastewater discharged by plating industries in the CIDCO-Ambad industrial estate seeping into wells, hand pumps and borewells in Ward No. 27. Residents of Maruti Sankul, Dattanagar, the Tuljabhavani area and the vicinity of Navnath Maharaj Temple are forced to use yellowish, foul-smelling water, leading to a rise in complaints of skin ailments, itching and rashes.

Due to the lack of a regular water supply at adequate pressure from the Municipal Corporation, citizens are compelled to rely on this contaminated water for their daily needs. Residents and Corporator Nitin Datir have demanded immediate action from the Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) regarding the issue.

MPCB Action

Taking cognisance of these complaints, the MPCB inspected M/s Aarti Structures Private Limited (Plot No. E-91/B) in Ambad MIDC on September 28, 2026. The inspection revealed that the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) was non-functional, the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) system was shut down, and yellowish wastewater was being discharged directly into a drain.

As the drain flows towards residential areas, there is a risk of groundwater contamination. Acidic fumes were also detected in the vicinity. It was further noted that the company had failed to respond to a show-cause notice issued earlier on July 7, 2026.

Against this backdrop, the MPCB issued a notice to the industry on September 30, 2026, under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. The industry has been asked to provide an explanation within 15 days. A warning has been issued that failure to respond could lead to legal action, including revocation of consent, closure of operations or disconnection of water and electricity supplies.

Mayor Inspects The Site

Taking serious note of the matter, Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke personally inspected the Dattanagar and Ambad areas on Thursday (October 1). After listening to citizens' grievances, she ordered municipal officials to immediately collect water samples from borewells and wells and send them to a laboratory for testing.

"No issue concerning citizens' health will be ignored. Safe and quality water is the right of the citizens. Further action will be taken based on the scientific report," the Mayor stated.

CIDCO Ward Chairperson Balkrishna Shirsath, Corporator Nitin Datir, Superintending Engineer (Water Supply and Sewerage) Ravindra Dharankar and local residents were present on the occasion.

Demand By Environmentalists

Environmentalists submitted a memorandum to Divisional Commissioner Pravin Gedam, alleging that untreated effluent from industries in the Ambad MIDC area is seeping into the groundwater. Environmentalists are also demanding the early commissioning of the proposed Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP).

Citizens have demanded strict action against the offending industries, the prompt release of water testing reports and the establishment of a permanent, safe water supply system. The administration has promised to take further steps as soon as the laboratory reports are received.