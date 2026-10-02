Nashik: BOI Organises Walkathon, Tree Plantation Under Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign |

Nashik: As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign and the three-month Vigilance Awareness Week 2026 campaign, Bank of India’s Nashik Zone organised a walkathon and tree plantation programme at the Satpur Industrial Area. The programme was held on the occasion of Swachhata Diwas to raise awareness about cleanliness, integrity and vigilance.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Divisional Manager Sanjay Kumar Sinha, Deputy Divisional Manager Shankar Kumar and Assistant General Manager Gautam Kumar. Around 35 officers and employees from the Nashik Divisional Office and Satpur Branch participated in the walkathon.

Carrying awareness placards, the participants conveyed messages promoting cleanliness, integrity and vigilance among citizens.

As part of the environmental initiative, Divisional Manager Sanjay Kumar Sinha and Deputy Divisional Manager Shankar Kumar planted saplings.

The Vigilance Awareness Week campaign is being observed as a three-month initiative from August 17 to November 16, 2026, with various awareness and public participation activities.