Nashik: MP Waje Seeks Stable Onion Export Policy, Support For Grape And Wine Industry | SansadTV

Nashik: Following his appointment to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing, Nashik Member of Parliament (MP) Rajabhau Waje presented the concerns of farmers from Nashik district and Maharashtra at his first committee meeting.

He drew the committee's attention to three key issues: a stable export policy to ensure fair market prices for onion farmers, support for Nashik's grape and wine industry and the protection of livestock during drought.

Stable Onion Export Policy

Addressing the challenges faced by onion farmers, Waje pointed out that uncertainty in export policy directly affects market prices of agricultural produce.

He argued that frequent changes in export bans, export duties and minimum export prices (MEPs) were counterproductive. He advocated a transparent, predictable and stable onion export policy.

Furthermore, he demanded a review of onion procurement and buffer stock management through agencies such as the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) to ascertain whether these measures were benefiting farmers.

Strengthening the Grape and Wine Industry

Waje also highlighted the challenges confronting Nashik district's globally renowned grape industry.

He emphasised the need for a thorough examination of several issues, including damage to vineyards caused by unseasonal rain and climate change, export barriers, the effectiveness of crop insurance and the criteria for compensating farmers for orchard losses.

He noted that it was essential to assess the impact of India's various free trade agreements (FTAs) on grape growers, the wine industry and other agricultural products.

Waje suggested that moving beyond fresh grape exports by promoting local processing industries could help farmers secure greater value for their produce.

To this end, he proposed incentive-based policies to support grape processing, wine production, the establishment of laboratories, technological advancement and export expansion in Nashik.

Protection of Livestock During Drought

Waje emphasised that the impact of drought was not limited to crop losses and that ensuring the survival of farmers' livestock was equally critical.

He stressed the need for policy measures such as establishing fodder banks, setting up livestock camps, ensuring drinking water availability through adequate funding and providing appropriate compensation for livestock deaths.

He clarified that the objective of raising these issues was to ensure that the concerns of various groups, ranging from grape and onion farmers in Nashik to livestock owners in drought-affected areas, were addressed during the deliberations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee.