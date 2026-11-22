Nashik: MP Waje Seeks Stable Onion Export Policy, Support For Grape And Wine Industry | SansadTV

Nashik: MP Rajabhau Waje raised several key issues concerning farmers in Maharashtra, particularly those in Nashik district, at his first meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing following his appointment to the panel.

Highlighting the challenges faced by farmers during droughts, he stressed the need for fodder banks, cattle camps, adequate funding, compensation for livestock deaths and assured drinking water for animals.

He emphasised that drought management must address not only crop losses but also the protection of farmers' livestock.

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Stable Onion Export Policy

Raising concerns over onion prices, Waje called for a transparent and stable export policy, pointing out that frequent changes in export bans, duties and Minimum Export Price (MEP) adversely affect farmers' financial planning and market returns.

He also sought a review of onion procurement and buffer stock management through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) to ensure that farmers receive the intended benefits.

Concerns of Grape Growers

Highlighting the challenges faced by Nashik's grape growers, Waje drew attention to crop losses due to unseasonal rainfall and climate change, export-related difficulties, and crop insurance and compensation norms.

He also called for an assessment of the impact of India's free trade agreements on grape growers and the wine industry.

Waje further emphasised the need to strengthen Nashik's grape and wine industry through value addition, processing facilities, modern technology, laboratory infrastructure and export promotion.

He said encouraging local processing of grapes would help farmers secure better returns instead of depending solely on fresh fruit exports.

"During droughts, protecting farmers' livestock and ensuring drinking water for animals is as important as safeguarding crops. Onion growers need a stable export policy to secure remunerative prices, while Nashik's grape and wine industries require long-term policy support from the Central Government. These issues must receive due attention in national agricultural policymaking," Waje said.