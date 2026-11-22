Nashik: 9 Pilgrims From Dhule Killed As Cruiser Rams Into Parked Truck In Rajasthan | AI

Nashik: Nine pilgrims from Dhule district were killed, and eight others were seriously injured after their Cruiser vehicle rammed into a truck parked on the roadside near Shambhupura village in Rajasthan.

The accident occurred around 2 am on Sunday while the pilgrims were returning to Maharashtra after visiting the Khatu Shyam Temple. The injured have been admitted to Kota Medical College Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

According to preliminary information, three families from Dhule had travelled separately to Rajasthan for the pilgrimage. While returning after offering prayers at the temple, their Cruiser vehicle collided with a stationary truck on the Kota-Udaipur Highway near Shambhupura village.

The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled, leaving nine occupants dead on the spot and eight others seriously injured.

After receiving information, a team from Nanta Police Station rushed to the accident site and launched rescue operations with help from residents.

The injured were immediately taken to Kota Medical College Hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the hospital mortuary.