Nashik: FDA Suspends Licences Of Four Hotels, Registration Of One Cafe Over Hygiene Violations | File Photo.

Nashik: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched a crackdown on hotels and food establishments in Nashik that violate food safety and hygiene regulations. In a single day, the administration suspended the licences of four prominent hotels in the city and the registration certificate of another food establishment.

The action has caused a stir among hotel operators and highlights the administration's strict approach towards ensuring food quality and hygiene.

Five Establishments Face Action

During inspections, FDA officials reportedly detected several serious violations at the following establishments:

Hotel Tushar Misal (College Road): Officials reportedly found unhygienic conditions, inadequate food storage facilities and expired food products.

Hotel Vihar (Old Gangapur Naka): Officials observed unhygienic conditions in food preparation areas and the presence of pests and other harmful organisms.

Hotel Shyamsundar (Satpur MIDC): Officials detected improper storage of raw food materials, an unsuitable kitchen layout and violations of hygiene standards.

Hotel Maharaja Kathiyawadi (Adgaon Phata, Panchavati): Officials reportedly found rat droppings in the storeroom, expired food products, unhygienic conditions and inadequate measures to prevent the entry of dust and insects.

Durga Cafe (Krishinagar, College Road): Besides hygiene-related violations, officials found that the establishment had failed to mention its Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence number on customer bills and specify the cooking medium on its menu card.

Following the inspections, the FDA suspended the food safety licences of four hotels and the registration certificate of Durga Cafe.

The inspection drive was conducted on Nov 19 under the guidance of Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, Joint Commissioner Mangesh Mane and Assistant Commissioners (Food) Vinod Dhawad and Dnyaneshwar Mahale.

After detecting violations of food safety and hygiene requirements under Schedule IV of the applicable food safety regulations, the administration initiated suspension proceedings against the establishments on Nov 20.

Food Safety Officers Ashwini Patil, Rutuja Navale, Pratik Bhad, Kishor Chandgude and Sanket Yelmame participated in the inspection and enforcement drive.