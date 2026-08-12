Nashik: MNGL, NMC Tighten Road Excavation Rules; ₹392 Crore Restoration Fee, GIS Mapping And Safety Measures In Focus |

Nashik: A blame game has ensued among MNGL, the Smart City Company, and the Municipal Corporation regarding the deplorable condition of city roads and the issues arising from excavation work. Previously, the municipal administration and the ruling party had repeatedly accused MNGL regarding the excavations. In response, MNGL clarified that the responsibility for road repairs lies with the Municipal Corporation, stating that they had already deposited ₹392 crore with the Corporation for road restoration. Against this backdrop, a meeting took place between MNGL and the municipal administration, resulting in the formulation of strict guidelines for excavation and road restoration.

Citizens are facing immense inconvenience due to the poor condition of roads and the excavation work for MNGL’s gas pipeline. Consequently, the Municipal Corporation has decided to adopt a more systematic approach toward these operations. Discussions were held at the Smart City office regarding MNGL’s gas pipeline excavation, the subsequent road restoration, and the difficulties arising at work sites.

The Municipal Corporation will not halt the gas pipeline project. However, the meeting emphasised the need to execute the work in a manner that minimises inconvenience to citizens and prevents further deterioration of the roads. It was clearly stipulated that upon completion of excavation, MNGL must restore the roads properly and in accordance with prescribed regulations.

New Rules

- Installation of barricades and directional signage during work is mandatory.

- Implementation of safety measures is essential.

- Ensuring smooth traffic flow and uninterrupted daily movement for citizens.

- Activation of MNGL’s customer service helpline within 48 hours; citizens will be able to register complaints directly regarding gas connections and related services.

- MNGL to provide a detailed GIS map to the Municipal Corporation. This will encompass completed, ongoing, and proposed works.

- The Municipal Corporation is prepared to deploy staff from its tax department to expedite the registration process for domestic gas connections.

Immediate Removal of Debris

MNGL will use 'saw cutters' for road excavation work. This ensures clean cuts and high-quality repairs. Concerns were raised during the meeting that leaving debris on the road after excavation obstructs traffic, creates slippery conditions, and increases the risk of accidents. MNGL has agreed to ensure the immediate removal of debris following excavation work in the future.

It is expected that this meeting will improve coordination regarding road excavation and repairs, thereby reducing inconvenience to citizens.