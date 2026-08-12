NASHIK: Mateen Patel’s Judicial Custody Extended Till August 17 In TCS Case | Facebook

Nashik: The judicial custody of Mateen Patel, an MIM corporator from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has been extended by six days in connection with the case involving allegations of sexual exploitation and forced conversion of a female employee at TCS. Patel was arrested for allegedly harbouring the prime accused, Nida Khan.

Mateen Patel was produced before the Nashik Road Court on Tuesday after his earlier judicial custody ended on August 11. The court extended his custody until August 17.

Patel had been arrested by Nashik Police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar last week after a warrant was issued against him for repeatedly failing to appear before the court in connection with the case. He was subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

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While a bail application was expected to come up for consideration, the court noted that the statement of the complainant had not yet been recorded. As a result, Patel’s judicial custody was extended, and the next hearing was scheduled for August 17. The complainant’s statement is expected to be recorded during the proceedings, following which the court may consider the bail plea and further custody.

Nashik Police have previously interrogated Mateen Patel six times in connection with the case. His repeated absence from court proceedings had led to further legal action against him.

Meanwhile, the bail application of Danish Shaikh, another accused in the case, is also scheduled to be heard on August 17. A case alleging forced conversion and harassment has been registered against Shaikh at the Deolali Camp Police Station. Although he has secured bail in other cases, he has sought bail in this particular case before the Nashik Road Court.

The August 17 hearing is therefore expected to be significant, with the court likely to consider Shaikh’s bail plea along with further proceedings concerning Mateen Patel. Six other accused in the case have already been granted bail.

The allegations involving the exploitation and forced religious conversion of female employees at TCS had triggered widespread discussion across Maharashtra and other parts of the country. The police investigation into the case is currently underway.