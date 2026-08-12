NASHIK: MPs Waje & Bhagre Seek Probe Into PSF Onion Procurement Irregularities |

Nashik: Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje and Dindori MP Bhaskar Bhagre have jointly demanded a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities in onion procurement under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) in Nashik district, along with concerns over onion storage and transparency in the procurement process. The two MPs met Union Consumer Affairs Department Secretary Nidhi Khare in New Delhi on Wednesday and jointly raised the issue.



The MPs brought to the Secretary’s attention serious concerns regarding the storage of onions procured under NAFED’s Kharif Onion Procurement 2026-27 in Chandwad taluka. According to a panchnama prepared on August 3, 2026, around 60–70% of the onions at the storage centre were found to be rotten, while approximately 2,200–2,400 metric tonnes of onions had reportedly been stored in the shed. The panchnama also noted that no representative of the concerned procurement centre was present during the inspection.

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Against this backdrop, the MPs demanded a physical verification of the stored onions and a comprehensive audit of the entire procurement process. They sought verification of the farmers from whom the onions were procured, the quantities purchased, quality and procurement prices, procurement records versus actual stock, and whether the concerned farmers had received their payments in full and on time.



Demand for Complete Procurement-to-Storage Details

MPs Waje and Bhagre also demanded that the Centre provide details of the FPOs/FPCs and cooperative societies involved in PSF onion procurement in Nashik district, along with the number and locations of procurement centres, the quantity of onions stored in CWC warehouses, inspections conducted by NAFED and NCCF, and details of action taken following such inspections.



Action Against Those Responsible

At a time when onion growers are facing market price volatility and rising production costs, improper storage of onions procured under a government scheme could seriously undermine farmers’ interests, the MPs said. They demanded that responsibility be fixed on individuals or organisations found guilty and that strict action be taken against those responsible for any irregularities in the procurement and storage proce