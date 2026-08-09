Nashik: MLA Satyajeet Tambe Detained During Protest For Direct Nashik-Pune Railway Line |

Nashik: The demand to restore the original alignment of the Nashik–Pune direct semi-high-speed railway gained fresh momentum on Sunday as thousands of citizens from Sinnar, Sangamner and surrounding areas staged a road blockade at Gonde Phata in Sinnar taluka on Kranti Din. The protest began around 9 am and continued until about 11.30 am, with MLC Satyajit Tambe and MP Rajabhau Waje leading the agitation.

Women, farmers, youth, traders, workers, students, Warkaris, bhajan groups and villagers participated in the protest. Residents from Sinnar and around 24 villages in Sangamner taluka reached the spot in tractors, bullock carts, two-wheelers and other vehicles. Protesters raised slogans demanding that the original railway alignment be retained.

The situation turned tense after 11.30 am when protesters led by Tambe attempted to move towards the Samruddhi Expressway. Police intervened to prevent traffic disruption, resulting in a brief scuffle. Tambe and several other protesters were detained and taken to Sinnar Police Station. He was released after around one to two hours following police formalities.

The protest was held against the proposed change in the original Nashik–Pune railway alignment. The original route was planned through Pune–Chakan–Rajgurunagar–Manchar–Narayangaon–Alephata–Sangamner–Sinnar–Nashik.

Protesters said the proposed ₹16,000-crore project would boost agriculture, industry, employment, education, trade and tourism in Nashik, Sinnar, Sangamner, Junnar, Ambegaon and Khed. They strongly opposed shifting the route, saying the change would deprive these areas of the project's expected benefits.

The Ministry of Railways has been considering a change in the alignment over concerns about its possible impact on the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) at Narayangaon. An alternative route through Nashik–Shirdi–Puntamba–Ahilyanagar–Chakan has been proposed, leading to strong resentment among residents and local leaders.

Tambe Raises Three Demands

During the protest, Tambe spoke to Minister Girish Mahajan over the phone and raised three key demands. He sought a final report from the committee headed by former Atomic Energy Commission chairman Dr Anil Kakodkar within a fixed timeframe, with no further extension. He also demanded that the committee consider public sentiment along with technical aspects and conduct public hearings or Gram Sabhas across affected villages and talukas.

Tambe also sought written assurance on the demands. Mahajan assured him that a decision would be taken within seven days and that the committee would not be given an extension. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also spoken to Tambe before the protest.

The Kakodkar Committee has been tasked with examining the technical aspects of the railway alignment, with representatives of the Railway Board and Divisional Commissioner also involved. Protesters are awaiting the committee's findings and the proposed public consultation.

MP Rajabhau Waje remained present throughout the agitation. Leaders said the demand was above party politics and concerned the development interests of the entire Nashik–Pune region.

The Gonde Phata protest was part of wider agitations along the proposed railway corridor. In Junnar, MP Dr Amol Kolhe led a protest, while former minister Balasaheb Thorat led a road blockade at the Hivargaon Pawasa toll plaza in Sangamner.

Protesters have warned that the agitation will continue until the original direct Nashik–Pune railway alignment is restored.