Nashik: Online Fertiliser Booking Facility To Begin From August 15; Farmers Can Check Stock From Home | AI

Nashik: At a time when farmers are facing major difficulties due to shortages of chemical fertilisers during the Kharif season, the Agriculture Department has taken an important decision. From August 15, an online booking facility for chemical fertilisers will be launched in 12 districts of Maharashtra, including Nashik. Through a mobile app, farmers will be able to check the availability of fertilisers at nearby agricultural service centres from the comfort of their homes and directly book the required fertiliser online.



After an online booking is made, the concerned fertiliser dealer will be required to reserve the booked stock for the farmer for three days. The farmer can visit the designated agricultural service centre within this period, make the payment and collect the fertiliser.



According to the Agriculture Department, after being implemented on a pilot basis, the system is now being extended to 12 districts, including Nashik, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Latur, Dharashiv and Gadchiroli.



Relief from Crowds, Shortages and Black Marketing

Farmers will no longer have to make repeated trips to agricultural service centres simply to find out whether fertiliser is available. Since information about available stock at nearby centres will be accessible on their mobile phones, the system is expected to save farmers time and effort. It is also expected to help curb unnecessary crowds, artificial shortages and black marketing of fertilisers.



How the Online Booking Process Will Work

Register and log in through the mobile app.

Check nearby agricultural service centres and the available fertiliser stock.

Book the required fertiliser online.

Visit the concerned centre within three days, make the payment and collect the fertiliser.