Nashik: 4.3-Magnitude Earthquake Tremors Felt Across Parts Of District, No Damage Reported |

Nashik: Earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Nashik district on Saturday at around 10.00 pm.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake measured 4.3 on the Richter scale, while information received from MERI, Nashik, recorded the magnitude at 4.1 Mg. The epicentre was located at a depth of approximately 5 km below the ground. As per preliminary information, there has been no loss of life reported anywhere in the district.

However, the district administration has appealed to citizens to remain alert as a precautionary measure, particularly those residing in houses with weak or mud-and-stone structures.

Do Not Panic, Stay Alert: District Collector

Mild earthquake tremors were felt at around 10:01 pm in some parts of Surgana, Kalwan, Deola, Chandwad, Peth, Dindori, Nashik and Niphad talukas, said District Collector Ayush Prasad. He appealed to citizens not to panic and not to believe in rumours, while urging everyone to remain vigilant.

The District Collector advised citizens to inspect the buildings in which they live and check for any cracks or signs of structural damage. If any danger is noticed, citizens should immediately contact the local administration, municipality, gram panchayat or Nashik Municipal Corporation and avoid staying in the affected building.

Citizens have also been advised to remain particularly cautious in landslide-prone areas, especially in ghat sections. They should check for cracks in the ground and observe whether there are any unusual signs such as water flowing underground or sounds of flowing water. If such conditions are noticed, residents should move to a safe location after contacting the local administration.

“The administration is fully alert. No information about any damage has been received so far. We have issued instructions for inspections at all locations. Citizens should inspect their homes and immediately contact the local administration, gram panchayat, municipality or municipal corporation if they notice any dangerous condition. There is no reason to panic, but everyone needs to remain alert,” District Collector Ayush Prasad said.