Nashik: Missing Minor Sisters from Igatpuri Traced In Bihar Near India-Nepal Border Within 28 Hours | Sourced

Nashik: The Nashik Rural Police have successfully and safely recovered two minor sisters, who went missing on March 10 from the Titoli Railway Quarters area in Igatpuri Taluka, within a mere 28 hours. They were located and taken into custody in Bhimnagar (situated along the India-Nepal border) in the Supaul district of Bihar. Both girls have been handed over to the custody of their parents; meanwhile, an investigation is currently underway to determine whether they were lured away by inducements or if they were victims of kidnapping.

How Did the Incident Unfold?

The two daughters of Manda Santosh Bhorge (age 30, resident of Titoli Railway Quarters) went missing on March 10, sometime after 1:00 PM, from the vicinity of the vacant railway quarters located near their home. On March 11, at 2:30 PM, a case of kidnapping (Crime No. 38/2026) was registered at the Igatpuri Police Station under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

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Prompt Police Action

Recognising the gravity of the situation, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Mirkhekar, Deputy Superintendent Harish Khedkar, and Police Inspector Sarika Ahirrao immediately constituted a special investigation team. This team comprised Sub-Inspector Amol Gaydhani and Constable Deepak Nikumbh.

During the course of the investigation, the police received a confidential tip-off indicating that the girls had departed for Bihar by train. Acting on this information, the police utilised a private vehicle to undertake a continuous 28-hour journey, subsequently taking both girls into custody from two separate locations in Bhimnagar (situated near the India-Nepal border) within the Supaul district of Bihar. The investigation is being conducted by a team led by Sub-Inspector Kanchan Bhojane, under the guidance of Police Inspector Sarika Ahirrao.

The police have initiated a thorough investigation into this case, and suspects are being identified based on the girls' statements, CCTV footage, and mobile location data. To fully safeguard the girls' identities and ensure their security, their names and photographs have not been disclosed.

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The police have appealed to the public to immediately report any such incidents to the authorities. Following the girls' safe return home, their family members expressed their gratitude to the police.

Key Points of the Investigation

- Did the girls leave voluntarily with someone, or were they lured away?

- Were they enticed with inducements, or were they abducted?

- After ensuring the girls' safety, they were handed over to the custody of their parents.