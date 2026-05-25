Nashik: Midnight Assault Video From Dwarka Chowk Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage Over Late-Night Food Stalls | Sourced

Nashik: A video depicting a brutal assault on two young men around midnight in Nashik's bustling Dwarka Circle area has gone massively viral on social media. The video has caused a stir across the city, prompting citizens to express intense outrage regarding police night patrols and the regulations governing the closing of shops.

According to reports, the video dates back two or three days, and the incident occurred around 2:00 AM near an 'Anda Bhurji' (scrambled egg) food stall.

What Exactly Happened?

In the video filmed on a mobile phone by a passerby, a man, alleged to be either the driver or owner of the Anda Bhurji stall, is seen arguing with two young men. The argument escalated to such an extent that the man began viciously beating both youths while hurling extremely abusive language at them. The video clearly shows him repeatedly slapping them across the face and striking them with kicks and punches. The exact reason behind this assault remains unclear. However, the sheer brutality of the attack has sparked widespread outrage on social media.

Netizens Question the 11 PM Curfew Rule

Following the emergence of this video, citizens have raised serious questions regarding the local police administration and their enforcement of night-time regulations. Residents of Nashik have taken to social media to hold the administration accountable, posing several critical questions.

"The police claim that patrols are intensified after 10:00 PM and that it is mandatory for all shops, food lanes, and food stalls to shut down by 11:00 PM. In that case, how was this food stall still operational at 2:00 AM in Dwarka Chowk, the very heart of the city?" a local citizen questioned on social media. Following this incident, two main discussions have emerged among netizens:

Allegations of Political Patronage: According to some netizens, establishments operating until such late hours enjoy the protection of local political leaders; consequently, the operators continue running their businesses with impunity, showing utter disregard for the police.

Suspicions of Police 'Collusion': On the other hand, some have taken direct aim at the local police force. Citizens have alleged that these establishments are able to operate late into the night, even until the early hours of the morning, only by entering into financial "compromises" or "arrangements" with the officers on night patrol.

Demands for Action

Dwarka Chowk is a vital and bustling locality in Nashik that connects directly to the National Highway. Citizens are expressing the sentiment that the illegal operation of a business at 2:00 AM in such a prominent junction, culminating in a brawl and the physical assault of youths, amounts to a complete mockery of law and order.

Tagging senior officials of the Nashik City Police on social media, users have demanded strict action against the individuals seen committing the assault in the video, as well as an inquiry into those responsible for keeping the establishment open in violation of regulations. As of now, the police have not issued any official statement regarding this matter, nor has any information surfaced indicating that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in connection with the incident.