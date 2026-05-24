Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Temple Plans ₹2,500 ‘Break Darshan’; Devotees To Get Darshan In Eight Minutes | Sourced

Nashik: In a move aimed at managing the increasing rush of devotees and preventing black marketing of darshan tickets, the Shri Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust is preparing to launch a new “Break Darshan” scheme. Under this proposed facility, devotees will be able to complete darshan within just eight minutes by paying a fee of ₹2,500.



According to information shared by the trust board, the scheme is expected to be introduced soon. Around 500 devotees are likely to benefit from this facility every day. A separate counter and a dedicated identification system are also being planned for devotees opting for the premium darshan service.



At present, the temple operates separate queues for free darshan and the ₹200 donation-based darshan. However, both queues merge near the main temple area, often resulting in heavy congestion and long waiting hours.



Under the new “Break Darshan” arrangement, the regular queue will reportedly be paused for a few minutes to allow devotees holding the ₹2,500 tickets direct access to the temple. A special five-minute “break” window will be provided, enabling devotees to complete darshan and exit within approximately eight minutes.



While the Devasthan Trust has indicated that the scheme may begin shortly, officials have clarified that the existing ₹200 donation darshan facility will continue without any changes. Meanwhile, devotees are keenly watching how the new system will be implemented and what impact it may have on ordinary visitors and overall crowd management at the temple.