Nashik: MERI Site Cleared For 400-Bed Government Medical College After Four-Year Deadlock

Nashik: Four-Year Deadlock Ends, 400-Bed Government Medical College To Come Up At MERI | AI

Nashik: The four-year-long deadlock over the site for the proposed Government Medical College in Nashik has finally been resolved. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule have decided to drop the proposed site near the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) and facilitate the establishment of the 400-bed Government Medical College at the MERI premises. A government order has been issued in this regard, directing the Nashik District Collector to initiate the necessary process.

Efforts to establish a Government Medical College in Nashik have been underway for the past four to five years. Initially, former Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal took the initiative and identified land near the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences for the project. After the Mahayuti government came to power, BJP MLA Rahul Dhikle continued to pursue the proposal, stressing the need for a government medical college that would benefit economically weaker and underprivileged sections of Nashik.

Dhikle maintained that the MUHS site was located on the outskirts of the city, whereas the centrally located MERI premises would be more accessible to patients from Panchavati, Nashik Road and other parts of the city, reducing their travel burden.

The proposal, however, faced complications as the MUHS land was under the university's jurisdiction. Dhikle continued his efforts to secure the MERI site, and the Chief Minister and Revenue Minister have now directed the Nashik District Collector to undertake the process of taking over the land for the project.

What Does The Government Order Say?

According to the government order, two hectares of land from Survey No. 1917 in Nashik is to be utilised for the Mahatma Phule Research and Training Institute. The order also states that, if feasible, the structure of the Government Medical College previously constructed on the site may be utilised by the institute for future construction.

The government order further requires the Nashik District Collector to verify that the concerned land does not fall within a forest area.

The process of transferring the land in the name of the government is to be undertaken in accordance with the directions of the High Court. The order also provides for reconsideration, if necessary and in accordance with the High Court's decision, of the decision taken by the Revenue Minister on October 23, 1999, regarding the return of the land to its original owners.

Other conditions and terms prescribed under prevailing government rules will remain applicable to the land allotment. The Nashik District Collector has also been authorised to impose additional terms and conditions, depending on the circumstances.

Significantly, the government order states that it was issued with the concurrence of the Finance Department dated April 25, 2026. The order has been signed by Maharashtra Government Section Officer Pratapsingh Kharat.

‘25 Lakh People Will Benefit’

“Government medical college will be important for providing quality healthcare to economically weaker sections, the poor and people from all sections of society. Students pursuing medical education in Nashik will get an opportunity to gain practical experience in patient care along with their studies. In short, people will receive better treatment and the system will also produce good doctors. I thank Hon’ble Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule for their support.”

— Adv. Rahul Dhikle, MLA