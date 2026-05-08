Nashik: Mercury Nears 40°C As Scorching Heat Grips City; IMD Warns Of Intensifying Heatwave Across North Maharashtra | File Photo

Nashik: The intensity of summer heat in Nashik city has increased sharply over the past week, with temperatures now nearing the 40-degree Celsius mark. According to the latest data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Nashik recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7°C on Friday, May 8. With severe heat conditions arriving right at the beginning of May, residents across the city and surrounding rural areas are struggling to cope with the rising temperatures.

An analysis of weather data from the first week of May shows that Nashik’s maximum temperature has risen by nearly three degrees within just one week. The temperature, which stood at 37.2°C on May 2, climbed steadily to touch 39.7°C by May 8. Notably, the mercury rose by almost one degree within 24 hours between May 7 and May 8. While the minimum temperature has remained relatively stable between 21°C and 23°C, the harsh afternoon heat and direct sunlight have significantly increased discomfort levels for citizens.

Meteorologists have also observed a sharp decline in humidity levels across the region. On Friday evening, atmospheric humidity in Nashik was recorded at just 21 per cent. Due to the dry air and low moisture content, hot winds are making the heat feel even more intense, increasing the risk of dehydration and heat-related illnesses. The administration has therefore appealed to citizens to avoid stepping outdoors unnecessarily during peak afternoon hours and to take adequate precautions against heat exposure.

According to the IMD forecast, the heatwave conditions are expected to intensify further across Nashik district and North Maharashtra, including Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar, over the next five days. Temperatures in Nashik are likely to remain between 40°C and 42°C, while some parts of North Maharashtra may witness temperatures crossing 44°C.

On May 9, Nashik district is expected to record temperatures between 40°C and 41°C under clear skies accompanied by hot winds, while North Maharashtra may witness temperatures between 41.5°C and 43°C. On May 10, severe heatwave conditions are likely, with temperatures expected to rise up to 41.5°C in Nashik and up to 44°C in Jalgaon, Dhule, and nearby districts.

Weather experts have predicted that May 11 could bring cloudy conditions along with intense heat and sultry weather, with temperatures in parts of North Maharashtra likely to touch 44.5°C. On May 12, partially cloudy skies and possible dust storms may occur in some areas, while evening thunderstorms are expected in isolated regions on May 13, potentially bringing slight relief from the scorching heat.

Authorities have warned that a Yellow Alert may soon be issued for Jalgaon and Dhule districts if temperatures continue to rise beyond 44°C. Farmers have also been advised to increase water management measures for grape vineyards and fruit orchards to protect crops from extreme heat stress.

Health officials have urged citizens to remain hydrated, wear light cotton clothing, and avoid outdoor activities between 12 pm and 4 pm, when heat intensity is expected to remain at its peak.