Nashik: Serve Patients With Compassion And Ethical Values, Former Chief Secretary Dr Nitin Karir Tells MBBS Graduates | Sourced

Nashik: The objective of MBBS doctors is not merely to obtain a degree, but rather to serve society and achieve various health-related goals. While interacting with society, serve patients by upholding values such as compassion, dedication, and ethics. This sentiment was expressed by Dr Nitin Karir, the former Chief Secretary of the State of Maharashtra and Chairman of the 6th Maharashtra State Finance Commission.

He was speaking as the Chief Guest at the graduation ceremony for the MBBS 2020 batch, held at the Dr Vasantrao Pawar Medical College, Hospital, and Research Centre, an institution of the MVP (Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj) located in Adgaon. The ceremony was presided over by Adv. Nitin Thakare, General Secretary of the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj. Present on this occasion were MP Rajabhau Waje, Deputy Speaker Devram Mogal, Education Officer Dr Dnyaneshwar Lokhande, Dean Dr Sudhir Bhamre, Medical Superintendent Dr Vasant Kavade, and heads of various departments.

The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the traditional lamp, followed by a tribute paid to the visionary social leaders (Karmaveers) of the MVP institution. Dr Balaji Alamle, Professor and Head of the Department of Community Medicine, delivered the introductory address.

Presenting the annual report, Dean Dr Sudhir Bhamre noted that the students of the MBBS 2020 batch have achieved success in both academic and extracurricular activities; he urged them to uphold the core values of the medical profession as they embark on their practice. In his presidential address, Adv. Nitin Thackeray extended his best wishes for the students' bright future and appealed to them to provide healthcare services while maintaining high ethical standards and by demonstrating empathy and benevolence towards their patients.

On this occasion, mementoes and certificates were ceremoniously presented to 118 graduates at the hands of the dignitaries. As the students ascended the dais to receive their degrees, the entire auditorium reverberated with thunderous applause from the parents and family members in attendance. This proved to be an emotional moment for many parents. To ensure the success of the convocation ceremony, Associate Professor and Internship Incharge Dr. Sheetal Patil, Professor Dr Supriya Palve, and Assistant Professors Dr Akshada Shinde and Yashovardhan Totla, all from the Department of Community Medicine, put in exceptional effort under the guidance of Dr Balaji Alamle. Finally, Dr Sheetal Patil proposed the vote of thanks.