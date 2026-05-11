Nashik: Mercury Hits 42°C As Temperatures Rise For Third Consecutive Day, Heatwave Intensifies | Sourced

Nashik: Nashik city continued to reel under intense summer heat on Monday as the mercury touched 42 degrees Celsius, marking the third consecutive day of rising temperatures. The sharp rise in temperature, combined with low humidity levels, has intensified heatwave conditions across the city and surrounding areas.

According to data from the Meteorological Observatory in Nashik, the temperature stood at 40.1°C on Saturday and rose to 40.6°C on Sunday before reaching 42°C on Monday. Humidity levels also dropped significantly to nearly 23%, resulting in severe dry heat conditions being felt across the district.

The scorching heat became noticeable from early morning itself, with citizens avoiding outdoor movement during peak afternoon hours. Authorities have appealed to residents to remain cautious while stepping out and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight between noon and evening.

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The impact of the rising heat was clearly visible in major commercial areas, including Main Road, Shalimar and other market zones, which remained largely deserted during the afternoon. Streets that usually witness heavy crowds appeared unusually empty between 12 pm and 5 pm as people preferred to stay indoors. Activity gradually resumed after sunset, with crowds returning to markets during the evening hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that temperatures in Nashik and parts of North Maharashtra could rise further over the next few days. Forecasts indicate that temperatures may touch 44°C in some regions by mid-week, while heatwave conditions are expected to continue till at least May 16.

The weather department has also predicted the possibility of dusty winds and partly cloudy conditions during the week. A yellow alert for extremely hot weather conditions has been issued for parts of North Maharashtra.

Authorities have advised citizens to increase water intake and remain hydrated throughout the day. People have also been urged to avoid unnecessary travel during afternoon hours and use protective measures such as caps, umbrellas and sunglasses while stepping outdoors.

Farmers have been advised to take special care of livestock and complete agricultural work during early morning or evening hours to avoid heat-related stress.

With temperatures expected to remain high over the coming days, residents are bracing for one of the harshest summer spells of the season in Nashik.