Nashik: Nida Khan Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In TCS Exploitation And Conversion Case | Sourced

Nashik: In the case involving alleged sexual exploitation of women employees at Tata Consultancy Services and an alleged attempt at religious conversion, the main suspect, Nida Khan, was on Monday remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by the Nashik Road Court. She was produced before the court after the completion of her initial five-day police custody.



During the hearing, the police reportedly did not strongly press for an extension of her police custody. Sources said that since Nida Khan is pregnant, no demand for extended police custody was made. During the five-day custody period, police questioned both her and her family members as part of the investigation. Following the court’s order, she was shifted from police custody to Nashik Road Central Prison.

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Heavy police deployment

Meanwhile, a large police force was deployed around the Nashik Road Court premises during the hearing of Nida Khan. Considering the seriousness and sensitivity of the case, there was speculation that the proceedings would again be conducted in camera. Since she is pregnant, discussions were also underway about producing her through video conferencing; however, she was physically produced before the court.