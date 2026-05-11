Nashik: City Roads Choked As Kumbh Projects And Wedding Rush Trigger Massive Traffic Jams |

Nashik: The crisis of traffic congestion on Nashik city's major roads has taken a severe turn, exacerbated by the ongoing development works for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela preparations, alongside the peak wedding season. Due to the Municipal Corporation's lack of planning, citizens are being forced to remain stuck in traffic jams for hours amidst scorching temperatures that have reached 40 degrees Celsius.

Currently, massive traffic congestion is being witnessed on major routes such as Gangapur Road, College Road, Trimbak Road, CIDCO, Pathardi Phata, Indiranagar, Nashik Road, Jail Road, Nandur Naka, the stretch from Adgaon Naka to Jatra Hotel, and Makhmalabad Road. Due to ongoing excavation work on the roads, one-way traffic has been implemented in several areas; however, the absence of proper signboards, barricades, or effective traffic management is causing significant distress to motorists arriving from outside the city.

The wedding season has led to four-wheelers being parked directly on the roads in front of numerous wedding marquees and halls, effectively reducing the road width by half. Furthermore, encroachments, street vendors, handcarts, and unruly driving practices have further aggravated the congestion. In many places, footpaths have vanished due to encroachments, leaving pedestrians with no choice but to walk on the main roads.

Citizens Express Strong Resentment

Citizens state, "Before commencing excavation work, the Municipal Corporation should have established alternative routes, arranged for parking facilities, and conducted an anti-encroachment drive. Currently, the city's traffic management system has completely collapsed."

Traffic congestion has intensified in areas such as MG Road, Ravivar Karanja, Ashok Stambh, CBS, Mumbai Naka, Shalimar, and Dudhbazar, primarily due to four-wheelers being parked on the streets. Consequently, there is a growing demand for the authorities to utilise vacant plots to provide affordable parking facilities. Keshav Porje’s View

Keshav Porje, the Group Leader of the Zilla Parishad, stated, “Work related to the Kumbh Mela should have been 70 to 80 per cent complete by now. In reality, however, not even 20 per cent of the work has been finished. If these projects get stalled during the monsoon season, the hardships faced by citizens will only intensify. The municipal administration is failing to live up to its promises.”

Citizens and traders have submitted demands to the Municipal Corporation calling for the removal of encroachments, the designation of main roads exclusively for two-wheeler parking, public awareness campaigns regarding traffic discipline, and the provision of separate parking facilities for large vehicle dealerships.

Amidst the preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, urban traffic management has emerged as the most significant challenge; consequently, citizens are expecting the municipal administration to implement concrete remedial measures as soon as possible.