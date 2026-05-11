 Nashik: Man Posing As Police Officer Accused Of Sexually Exploiting Young Woman
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Nashik: Man Posing As Police Officer Accused Of Sexually Exploiting Young Woman

According to available information, Sandeep befriended the victim and trapped her in a romantic relationship by falsely claiming to be a police officer. He allegedly took her to various places, including Nandgaon, Shirdi, and Nashik Road, where he sexually assaulted her multiple times. During this period, he also reportedly clicked objectionable photographs of the victim

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, May 11, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
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Nashik: Man Posing As Police Officer Accused Of Sexually Exploiting Young Woman | Sourced

Nashik: A case has been registered at Nandgaon Police Station in the district against a suspect accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young woman for five months by allegedly pretending to be a police officer. The accused has been identified as Sandeep Kautik Bendke, who is currently absconding.


According to available information, Sandeep befriended the victim and trapped her in a romantic relationship by falsely claiming to be a police officer. He allegedly took her to various places, including Nandgaon, Shirdi, and Nashik Road, where he sexually assaulted her multiple times. During this period, he also reportedly clicked objectionable photographs of the victim and threatened to make them viral.

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Eventually, after realising she had been deceived, the victim approached Nandgaon Police Station and lodged a complaint against the accused. Police have registered a case and launched a search operation to trace the absconding suspect.

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