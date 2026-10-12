Nashik: MANS Seeks Probe Into ₹900 Black Thread, Offers ₹21 Lakh Challenge | AI

Nashik: The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) has demanded action against an astrologer for allegedly promoting a black thread priced at ₹900 with claims that it can remove negative energy and bring success in life. The organisation has submitted a memorandum to the Nashik Police Commissioner, seeking an investigation into the matter.

According to a message circulating on social media, tying the black thread on the right wrist during Ashwin or Chaitra Navratri after performing certain rituals and chanting mantras can supposedly remove negative energy from the body. The message also claims that the thread can help people overcome obstacles, achieve their goals and find new opportunities.

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The astrologer is allegedly offering the thread for ₹900, claiming that it has been spiritually empowered and will be dispatched by post after payment is deposited into a bank account. The message also mentions a GPay account number for transferring money.

MANS has questioned the sale of an ordinary black thread at ₹900 on the basis of purported supernatural benefits. The organisation alleged that such claims could mislead people and exploit their religious beliefs for financial gain.

MANS Offers ₹21 Lakh Challenge

The anti-superstition organisation has challenged the astrologer to demonstrate the claimed effects of the thread through scientific testing under the terms and conditions laid down by MANS.

The organisation has announced a reward of ₹21 lakh for anyone who can scientifically demonstrate the purported supernatural powers or remedies in accordance with its prescribed rules.

Through its memorandum to the Police Commissioner, MANS has asked the astrologer to respond in writing within seven days, stating whether he is willing to accept the challenge.

Concern Over Similar Claims During Kumbh

MANS has also expressed concern that individuals promoting purported supernatural remedies may become more active during religious festivals and cultural gatherings, particularly in Nashik's Panchavati area.

With the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela expected to attract large numbers of devotees, the organisation has urged the police to remain vigilant against potentially misleading claims and investigate activities that may violate the law.

The memorandum has been signed by MANS State Principal Secretary TR Gorane, state committee member Krishna Chandgude and Ranjan Londhe.