Nashik: Manmad–Dhule–Indore Railway Project Issue Resurfaces; MP Shobha Bachhav Seeks Urgent Meeting | Sourced



Nashik: The issue of the Manmad–Dhule–Indore railway line has once again come to the forefront, with demands to resolve hurdles in land acquisition and farmers’ compensation. Dhule MP Dr Shobha Bachhav has urged Devendra Fadnavis and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule to convene an urgent joint meeting to address the matter.



In a separate memorandum submitted to the state leadership, Bachhav highlighted that the ambitious railway project connecting Manmad, Dhule and Indore has currently stalled due to several issues related to land acquisition. As a result, the work on the project has come to a halt, prompting renewed demands to expedite the process.



The Manmad–Dhule–Indore railway line is considered a crucial project aimed at establishing direct rail connectivity between North Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It is expected to significantly boost industrial activity, trade and passenger transport in the region.



However, according to the memorandum, farmers and residents from several villages in the Dhule Lok Sabha constituency have been continuously raising concerns about the land acquisition process. Many farmers have complained that the compensation for their land has been calculated using outdated rates instead of the current market value, leading to dissatisfaction among them.

The lack of clarity in the acquisition process has also created confusion among affected farmers and residents. Bachhav has emphasised the need for greater transparency in the process and fair compensation for landowners.

Taking these issues into serious consideration, she has requested that a joint meeting of senior officials from the railways, revenue department and other concerned agencies be convened in the chief minister's office. The meeting is expected to address land acquisition issues, reconsider compensation for farmers and take concrete decisions to restart the stalled project.



The Manmad–Dhule–Indore railway corridor is regarded as a key infrastructure project for the development of North Maharashtra. Once completed, it is expected to benefit residents of Dhule, Nandurbar and surrounding areas, while also accelerating industrial and economic growth in the region. Consequently, there is a growing demand to remove obstacles and resume work on the project at the earliest.