Nashik: Mango Exports Cross 1,000 Tonnes Through Lasalgaon Irradiation Centre In Two Months | Sourced

Nashik: Known primarily as Asia’s largest onion market, Lasalgaon has now carved a niche for itself in mango exports as well. In just two months, the Agricultural Irradiation Centre of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) at Lasalgaon processed and facilitated the export of 1,016 metric tonnes of Alphonso (Hapus) and Kesar mangoes to the United States, Australia, and Malaysia.



Of the total exports, 997 metric tonnes were shipped to the United States, while 13 metric tonnes went to Australia and 3 metric tonnes to Malaysia. Nearly three lakh boxes of mangoes were irradiated and dispatched overseas, providing a major boost to mango growers across Maharashtra and the country. The information was shared by Project Officer Sanjay Aher.



Export Clearance After International Inspection

The mandatory inspection process required under U.S. agricultural and plant quarantine regulations was recently completed. Following an inspection by two senior American officials, the Lasalgaon facility received the necessary certification, clearing the way for exports and bringing significant relief to exporters and farmers during the mango season.



From Onions to Mangoes

The irradiation centre at Lasalgaon initially processed only onions between 2002 and 2006. Since 2007, mangoes have also been included in the facility’s operations. The project, originally managed by BARC and the State Agricultural Marketing Board, was later handed over to private management. It is currently operated by Hindustan Agro Limited.



Last year, mango exports were severely affected due to delays in obtaining the required certifications. This year, however, timely approvals have resulted in a substantial increase in exports.



Benefits of Irradiation Technology

Renowned Alphonso mangoes from Konkan and Kesar mangoes from Gujarat are brought to Lasalgaon, where they undergo treatment using gamma irradiation technology. The process eliminates pests, extends shelf life, and preserves the fruit’s taste, colour, and freshness, enabling exporters to meet stringent international quality standards.



Plans to Expand Exports

Currently, mangoes processed at the Lasalgaon centre are exported to the United States, Australia, and Malaysia. India exports around 50,000 tonnes of mangoes annually, with Maharashtra contributing a significant share. Export figures are expected to rise considerably by the end of the current season.



A Ray of Hope for Farmers

Indian mango varieties such as Alphonso, Kesar, Badam, Rajapuri, Mallika, Himayat, Dashehari, Langra, and Chausa enjoy strong demand in international markets. The irradiation centre at Lasalgaon has emerged as a crucial link in boosting exports and enhancing income opportunities for mango growers.

Once celebrated solely as the “Onion Capital,” Lasalgaon is now steadily gaining recognition as a gateway for India’s mango exports.