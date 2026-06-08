Nashik: Kumbh Mela Works Must Be Completed Within Deadline, Directs ACS Milind Mhaiskar | Sourced



Nashik: Additional Chief Secretary of the Public Works and Forest Departments, Milind Mhaiskar, has directed the Public Works Department to complete all planned works for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, scheduled to be held next year in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, within the stipulated timeframe. He also instructed the Revenue Department to expedite the land acquisition process.



A review meeting on the status of land acquisition and related issues for the upcoming Kumbh Mela was held at the Central Hall of the Collectorate on Monday morning. Mhaiskar chaired the meeting.



Among those present were Dr. Pravin Gedam, Chairman of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority and Divisional Commissioner; Shekhar Singh, Commissioner of the Authority; Ayush Prasad; Deputy Conservators of Forests Siddhesh Savardekar and Rakesh Sepat; Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation’s Managing Consultant Brajesh Dixit; Superintending Engineer Devendra Pawar; Sub-Divisional Officers Arpita Thube and Dr. Pawan Dutta; Executive Engineer Navnath Sonawane, along with officials from the Revenue and Forest Departments.



Mhaiskar stated that the state government is undertaking several infrastructure projects through the Public Works Department for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. He emphasised that all work should be completed on time while maintaining high-quality standards. He called upon all departments to work in coordination and accelerate land acquisition activities, including those related to the Nashik Parikrama Road, in accordance with established regulations.



During the meeting, Mhaiskar reviewed progress related to the Energy Department, railway station development, Sadhugram, parking facilities, the Nashik Parikrama Road, tree-felling proposals, and forest conservation initiatives. Divisional Commissioner Dr Pravin Gedam also provided detailed guidance on various aspects of the preparations.



District Collector Ayush Prasad informed the meeting that there are 22 land acquisition proposals linked to the Kumbh Mela preparations. These include projects involving railway stations, national highways, the Irrigation Department, Trimbak Municipal Council, and Nashik Municipal Corporation, as well as the Nashik Parikrama Road. He said that final decisions have already been made in most cases and possession of the required land has been handed over, enabling the concerned works to gain momentum. The remaining projects will also be expedited and completed before the Kumbh Mela, he added.