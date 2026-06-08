Nashik: BAI And Mahayan Global Institute Sign MoU For Skilled Workforce Development; Major Step Towards Creating Industry-Ready Manpower | Sourced

Nashik: With the increasing use of modern machinery in the infrastructure, mining, and construction sectors, the demand for trained and skilled manpower has grown substantially. Recognising this need, the Builders Association of India (BAI), Nashik Centre, and Mahayan Global Institute have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote skill development and workforce training.

The initiative was shared by Manoj B. Khandekar, Chairman of BAI Nashik Centre, and Avinash B. Avhad, Honorary Secretary. Conceptualised by Avhad, the project involved discussions with Nitin Ahire and the Mahayan Global team to develop skilled operators and technicians for the construction industry. The MoU was formalised through the joint efforts of BAI Nashik and Mahayan Global Institute.

The event was attended by distinguished guests including Dr Sanjeev Sonawane, Vice-Chancellor of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, Ashok Kataria, Chairman of Ashoka Buildcon, Nitin Ahire, CEO of Mahayan Global Institute, and Prof. Jaydeep Nikam. Speaking on the occasion, Ahire said Mahayan Global Institute will provide training for machine operators, technicians, and maintenance personnel, creating greater employment and self-employment opportunities. Dr Sonawane added that participants completing the courses will receive certification from Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University.

Key Features of the MoU

Industry-oriented skill development courses

Creation of a skilled workforce

Enhanced employment and self-employment opportunities

Flexible schedules for working professionals

Training and guidance from industry experts

The programme was attended by several BAI members, including Rahul Suryawanshi, Rajendra Mutha, and Abhay Choksi. The vote of thanks was delivered by Sarika Aher.

The initiative, inspired by the theme “From Unskilled to Certified – Creating the Workforce of Tomorrow,” is expected to play a crucial role in developing a skilled and certified workforce for the construction industry and supporting the sector’s long-term growth.