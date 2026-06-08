Nashik: Forged Documents Used To Transfer MHADA Flat In Deceased Man’s Name, Three Booked | AI Generated Representational Image

Nashik: A major fraud involving the misappropriation of a MHADA flat in Satpur has come to light, with forged documents created in the name of a deceased person. A case has been registered at Satpur Police Station against three individuals: Raju Badgujar, Anand Bhattad, and Rajesh Vishwakarma.

According to police, the accused conspired to create a fake voter identity card in the name of the complainant’s deceased father and used it to transfer the MHADA flat. The incident has raised serious concerns regarding the verification processes of government agencies.

The accused allegedly hatched a plot to usurp the property by deceiving authorities through false information, fabricated records, and forged documents. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under multiple sections of law.

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These incidents, surfacing in the Satpur, Gangapur, and Adgaon areas, have sparked concern over the activities of the ‘plot mafia’ operating in Nashik. Citizens are being urged to remain vigilant, as property transactions using forged documents continue to occur. Police Sub-Inspector Bhausaheb Dahifale is investigating the case under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Prakash Ahire.