Nashik: Mahayuti Leaders Intensify Efforts To Persuade Gokul Gite To Withdraw From MLC Race | Sourced

Nashik: Although Mahayuti candidate Narendra Darade’s victory in the Nashik Local Authorities Constituency Legislative Council election appears certain, efforts are underway to ensure a smoother contest by persuading independent candidate Gokul Gite to withdraw, Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said on Monday.

Samant clarified that Gite is being approached through dialogue, patience, and coordination, and that no pressure tactics are being used to influence his decision.

Of the eleven Local Authorities Constituency elections being held across Maharashtra, six have already been decided unopposed. However, the Nashik contest has attracted statewide attention. While Mahayuti has fielded Narendra Darade as its official candidate, BJP leader Gokul Gite entered the fray as an independent, creating concern within the ruling alliance.

To mitigate any electoral risk, Samant and Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan have been making sustained efforts to convince Gite to withdraw. During his visit to Nashik on Monday, Samant denied reports suggesting coercion. He said Gite’s dissatisfaction is directed not at Mahayuti but at the choice of candidate, and therefore discussions are being used to resolve the issue. Samant also asserted that Mahayuti remains strong in Nashik and that all three alliance partners are functioning in coordination.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Malegaon leader Prasad Hire has raised additional concerns. Hire stated that neither Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Minister Girish Mahajan, nor any senior party leader has asked him to withdraw so far. He added that he would soon meet Mahajan and decide his next steps based on instructions received. His stance has raised eyebrows within the alliance, with observers closely monitoring whether he will eventually withdraw and support Darade.

Independent candidate Gokul Gite has already begun campaigning across the district. He justified his candidature by claiming that the Mahayuti candidate failed to deliver meaningful work during the previous term, prompting him to enter the race. Rejecting any possibility of supporting another candidate, Gite indicated that the election has progressed too far for withdrawal. His firm stance has now shifted attention to the strategies Mahayuti leaders may adopt in the coming days.