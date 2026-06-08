Nashik: POCSO Case Registered Against Two Doctors, 11 Accused In Minor’s Delivery And Newborn Sale Attempt | AI

Nashik: A shocking case involving the illegal delivery of a minor girl and an alleged attempt to sell her newborn has come to light in Malegaon. Police have registered an offence under the POCSO Act and other relevant laws against 11 persons, including two doctors.

According to officials, the minor girl was admitted to a private hospital where she underwent a delivery procedure. Following the birth, an attempt was allegedly made to sell the newborn. In connection with the case, police have booked Dr Kishor Dange and 10 others under the POCSO Act, as well as provisions related to illegal medical practices and child trafficking.

Dr Dange had previously served as the Medical Superintendent of Malegaon General Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic and had been associated with several controversies during that period. Police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter, which has created a stir in the district’s medical community.

Investigations revealed that after the minor girl was admitted to the private hospital, a Caesarean section was performed. The accused allegedly concealed the fact that the patient was a minor from both health authorities and police. The delivery was reportedly carried out without completing mandatory legal documentation and procedural formalities, in violation of established regulations.

After the delivery, the minor girl was allegedly taken to an undisclosed location while efforts were made to sell her newborn. Police continue to investigate the case.