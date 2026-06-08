Nashik: Duty-Free Access To Oman Opens New Export Market For Onion Growers | Pinterest

Nashik: A major opportunity has emerged for millions of onion growers and exporters in Nashik district. With the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and Oman coming into force on June 1, 2026, Indian onions now have 100% duty-free access to the Omani market. The development is expected to provide Nashik onions with a new and stable export destination, raising hopes of better prices for farmers in the coming years.

The agreement will make Indian onions more competitively priced in Oman, likely boosting demand among importers. This increased demand is expected to directly benefit onion growers and exporters from Nashik, one of India’s largest onion-producing regions.

Exporters have often faced challenges related to transportation costs and transit times while shipping onions to Gulf countries. However, Oman’s strategic location along the Arabian Sea offers a significant logistical advantage. Onion consignments shipped from Mumbai Port can reach Oman in approximately 48 hours, reducing transportation costs while ensuring better quality and freshness of the produce.

Nashik district is widely recognized as India’s largest onion-producing belt. The red and summer onion varieties grown in Lasalgaon, Niphad, Yeola, Chandwad, and Sinnar enjoy strong demand in both domestic and international markets. Earlier, the removal of the 20% export duty and the minimum export price restriction on onions by the Central Government had provided momentum to exports. The Oman trade pact is now expected to further strengthen export prospects.

According to onion export expert Manoj Jain, “Duty-free access to the Omani market will significantly enhance the competitiveness of Indian onions. Increased exports could support domestic market prices and provide a positive return to farmers.”