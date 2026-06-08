Nashik: Loknete Dattaji Patil Cooperative Bank Wins Three National Awards At Bharat Ratna Sahakarita Samman 2026 | Sourced

Nashik: Loknete Dattaji Patil Cooperative Bank has achieved a remarkable feat by securing three prestigious awards at the Bharat Ratna Sahakarita Samman 2026, held during the Bharat Cooperative Summit. The bank's Chairman, Nanasaheb Dattaji Patil, was honoured with the Best Bank Chairman Award, while the bank itself received the Best Urban Cooperative Bank Award and the Best Loan Recovery Management Bank Award.

Several cooperative banks from across the country had submitted nominations for these awards. After a rigorous selection process, institutions demonstrating strong financial performance, transparency, and efficient management were chosen. The achievement of winning three awards by a single bank drew special appreciation for Loknete Dattaji Patil Cooperative Bank's outstanding work.

Shantanu Patil accepted the awards on behalf of the bank at the felicitation ceremony held in Lucknow. The ceremony highlighted that the bank’s success is the result of the unwavering trust of its members and customers, the contribution of the Board of Directors, the visionary leadership of Chairman Nanasaheb Patil, the strategic and technology-driven guidance of Shantanu Patil, and the dedicated efforts of the bank’s officers and employees.

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"Our bank is recognised as a reliable and financially strong cooperative institution in the region. During the last financial year, we recorded historic business growth. These awards are the collective achievement of our members, customers, directors, officers, and employees. It is a matter of great pride that the bank has been honoured at the national level."

— Nanasaheb Patil, Chairman, Loknete Dattaji Patil Cooperative Bank.