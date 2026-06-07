Nashik: Ramwadi Excavation Triggers Traffic Collapse In City Centre; Kumbh Roadworks Become Monsoon Headache For Citizens | Sourced

Nashik: Citizens are facing increased hardships due to ongoing excavation work across the city for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela and other development projects. On Saturday, traffic in the central area collapsed completely while excavation for a CIDCO sewage pipeline was underway in the Ramwadi locality. This caused immense inconvenience to citizens and motorists.

Due to the sewage pipeline excavation near the Ramwadi Bridge (near Siddheshwar Temple), all types of vehicles were banned for two days on two routes: Ashok Stambh to Siddheshwar Temple (Ramwadi) and Baijabai Chhavani (Ramwadi) to Ashok Stambh. Although the traffic police had issued a notice regarding alternative routes, severe traffic congestion still occurred on the roads in the central area.

City Link Bus Routes Diverted

With the closure of Ramwadi Bridge, City Link buses had to take alternative routes. Some buses traveled via Ramwadi as far as the Old Gangapur Naka signal. Major traffic jams occurred in the areas of Ashok Stambh, Ravivar Karanja, Ahilyadevi Holkar Bridge, Panchvati Karanja, and CBS. The congestion was further exacerbated by ST (State Transport) buses and other vehicles. Traffic police stopped vehicles heading towards Gadkari Chowk and diverted them onto alternative routes.

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Police Officers on the Ground

To manage the traffic jam, officers from the traffic department, specifically Assistant Commissioner Advika Shinde, took to the streets to oversee traffic control. The congestion worsened because some motorists violated rules by driving against the flow of traffic. Some City Link buses were diverted towards the Sangli Bank signal. Public Outrage

Citizens are furious that the Municipal Corporation initiated excavation work just as the market was bustling, coinciding with the month of Magh and the start of the new academic year. "The monsoon season arrived before the excavated roads could be repaired. Now, work on the Ramwadi Bridge is underway. This has turned our daily commute into a nightmare," citizens remarked.

Administration's Assurance

Chandrakant Gawali, Deputy Commissioner of the Traffic Department, stated, "The Traffic Police Department had already planned for the work near Ramwadi Bridge. Efforts are being made to streamline traffic by deploying additional personnel whenever congestion occurs."

Although the Municipal Corporation has promised to complete the repair and leveling of the excavated roads as soon as possible, citizens continue to face immense inconvenience. While road development work is proceeding rapidly in preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, there is a growing demand for the work to be executed systematically and in accordance with a set schedule.