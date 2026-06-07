Nashik: Thousands Participate In Grand Bicycle Ride On World Bicycle Day Under Fit India Campaign | Sourced

Nashik: A ‘Grand Bicycle Ride’ was organised in Nashik amidst an enthusiastic atmosphere to mark World Bicycle Day. The event was held under the Government of India’s ‘Fit India’ campaign, organised jointly by the Nashik District Sports Officer’s Office, Krida Bharati, and the Nashik Cyclists Foundation.

The ride commenced on Sunday morning from Marathon Chowk. The event was inaugurated by Adv. Nitin Thakare (General Secretary, Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj), District Sports Officer Sunanda Patil, former District Sports Officer and Krida Bharati (Nashik) President Ravindra Naik, Sports Officer Avinash Tile, KTHM College Principal K. M. Ahire, Sports Director Dr Meenakshi Gawali, and Nashik Cyclists Foundation President Amit Ghuge.

The route of the ride extended from Marathon Chowk to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial at Pathardi Phata. Participating cyclists paid tribute to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial, commemorating ‘Shivrajyabhishek’ Day (June 6). On this occasion, the inspiring thoughts and ideals of Shivaji Maharaj were recalled.

A large number of cycling enthusiasts participated in the ride. Through this event, messages regarding fitness, environmental conservation, and the cycling culture were conveyed to the community.

Many dignitaries were present at the event, including Nashik Cyclists Foundation Vice-President Davinder Singh Bhela and Directors Madhuri Gadhak, Seema Ghuge, Ashwini Kondekar, and Suresh Dongre.

This event has fostered a cycling culture in Nashik and raised awareness among citizens about the importance of fitness and environmental conservation.