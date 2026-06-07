Nashik: ‘Nashik Vanrai’ Celebrates 10 Years Of Green Transformation On World Environment Day | Sourced

Nashik: The 10th anniversary of ‘Nashik Vanrai’ was celebrated with great enthusiasm today at the Revenue Forest Department’s depot on the occasion of World Environment Day. Responding to the call made by the organisation ‘Aapla Paryavaran’, a large number of environment-conscious citizens attended the event.

During the program, citizens brought water from their homes to water the trees in the Vanrai (urban forest). Additionally, some citizens brought organic fertilisers such as cow dung manure, compost, vermicompost, and neem manure, ranging from one to twenty-five kilograms and applied them to the trees. This effectively conveyed the message of tree conservation.

Environment enthusiasts expressed their satisfaction upon seeing the trees in Nashik Vanrai growing vigorously.

Dignitaries Present

The event was attended by Forest Department officials including Deputy Conservator of Forests (West Division, Nashik) Siddhesh Savardekar, Assistant Conservators of Forests Kalpana Waghere and Prashant Khairnar, and Range Forest Officers Sumit Nirmal and R. M. Nikam, along with forest staff, members of the ‘Aapla Paryavaran’ organisation, and environment enthusiasts.

Felicitation

On behalf of the ‘Aapla Paryavaran’ organisation, Kumar Bhoye, who maintains Nashik Vanrai, and Bhima Dahale, who maintains Nashik Devrai, were felicitated.

A review of the successful journey over the past decade was presented during the program, and citizens were urged to actively participate in environmental conservation.

‘Nashik Vanrai’ has emerged as a vital green guardian for Nashik city. This initiative has given a new direction to environmental awareness, and there is an expectation that such initiatives will be further strengthened in the future.