Jalgaon: Legislative Council Contest Hinges On Nashik Outcome; Rebel Reshma Kale Stands Firm On Withdrawal Condition | Sourced



Jalgaon: The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has effectively checkmated the BJP in the Legislative Council elections. In the Jalgaon electoral fray, rebel Shiv Sena candidate Reshma Kundan Kale has put the BJP under significant pressure by setting a condition for withdrawing her nomination. Her unyielding stance has caused unease within the BJP; however, there appear to be no efforts from the party to persuade the rebel candidate to step down, suggesting a "wait-and-watch" approach from the Shinde faction.



In Nashik, BJP’s Gokul Gite has filed a nomination as a rebel candidate, reportedly with the backing of Girish Mahajan. Even after the deadline for withdrawing nominations passed, Gite did not withdraw his application. To counter the move in Nashik, Shinde faction corporator Reshma Kundan Kale filed her nomination in Jalgaon and has not withdrawn it, thereby putting the BJP's seat at risk. She has indicated a willingness to withdraw her nomination in Jalgaon if Gite withdraws his in Nashik. Shinde Sena MP Shrikant Shinde recently visited Jalgaon; while speaking to the media, he stated that the party leadership would decide on Reshma Kale’s withdrawal, effectively signaling support for her stance.

Although the BJP has managed to quell rebellions elsewhere within the *Mahayuti* (Grand Alliance), the deadlock in Jalgaon and Nashik remains unresolved; it is understood that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will personally address this issue. Meanwhile, rebel candidate Reshma Kale has begun reaching out to municipal councillors in the district. Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sharad Tayde and independent candidate Anil Chaudhary have also launched their voter outreach campaigns. Since they are primarily meeting with disgruntled BJP voters, BJP leaders are keeping a close watch on these interactions.