Nashik: CG Power Commissions New EHV Switchgear Manufacturing Facility, Boosts Capacity By 80% | Sourced

Nashik: CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. (CG), an engineering conglomerate and a leader in the electrical engineering industry, today announced the commissioning of its extra high-voltage (EHV) switchgear manufacturing facility, S3 Unit-II, in Pimpalgaon Garudeshwar, Nashik, Maharashtra. This is in addition to the S3 Unit-I manufacturing facility at Ambad, Nashik, which manufactures EHV circuit breakers in the 33kV to 800kV.

The new facility will manufacture EHV Circuit Breakers in the 33 kV to 245 kV range and expand CG's EHV circuit breaker manufacturing capacity by 80%. Equipped with advanced manufacturing and testing infrastructure, including 500 kV and 350 kV high-voltage testing laboratories, the Facility has been designed to meet the growing demand for reliable power transmission equipment across domestic and international markets.

The Facility strengthens CG's ability to serve critical sectors such as utilities, railways, renewable energy, oil and gas, and transmission infrastructure projects. It will also support the company's growing export business.

Read Also Nashik: NAFED Directed To Begin Onion Procurement Across District from Monday At Fixed Support Price

Built in line with CG's commitment to responsible manufacturing, the Facility incorporates energy-efficient systems, rainwater harvesting and water recycling infrastructure, and zero liquid discharge operations. These initiatives are expected to improve resource efficiency while reducing energy consumption and environmental impact.

Amar Kaul,Group CEO and Managing Director,CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, said, “The commissioning of S3 Unit-II marks an important milestone in our growth journey and reflects our confidence in opportunities emerging from grid expansion, renewable energy integration and infrastructure development. As demand for high-voltage transmission equipment continues to grow in India and across global markets, this facility enhances our ability to deliver world-class products at scale. The investment also reinforces our commitment to supporting the evolving energy needs of our customers through innovation, quality and operational excellence.”