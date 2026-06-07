Nashik: NAFED Directed To Begin Onion Procurement Across District from Monday At Fixed Support Price | Sourced

Nashik: NAFED and NCCF have been directed to commence onion procurement at the fixed support price from all Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) across the district from Monday (June 8). The implementing agencies have been asked to complete all necessary preparations by Sunday to ensure a smooth procurement process.



A review meeting regarding onion procurement was held at the Collector's Office on Sunday morning. State Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal, Member of Parliament Bhaskar Bhagare, MLAs Suhas Kande, Dilip Borse and Saroj Ahire attended the meeting through video conferencing. From the Collector's Office, MP Dr Shobha Bachhav, MLAs Dr Rahul Aher, Dilip Bankar and Hiraman Khoskar, District Collector Ayush Prasad, chairpersons of various market committees, senior NAFED officials and representatives of implementing agencies were present.



During the meeting, NAFED was instructed to start onion procurement immediately and ensure all required infrastructure and facilities are in place. Officials emphasised that the procurement targets must be achieved, considering Nashik district's significant onion production. NAFED was also directed to establish procurement centres in all market committees across the district.



The meeting further decided that NAFED should bear the transportation and labour costs involved in moving procured onions to warehouses. Procurement agencies were asked to ensure that onion growers do not face any inconvenience during the process.



Officials directed NAFED to procure onions strictly as per the fixed rates and assigned targets. Market committees were asked to install signboards providing information about onion procurement and extend full cooperation to the procurement agencies. The procurement target should be achieved at the earliest, the meeting noted.



It was also decided that farmers should receive payment for their onions within 72 hours of procurement. Farmers have often complained that produce is rejected on quality grounds during grading by NAFED or NCCF. To address this issue, grading will now be carried out using machinery to ensure greater transparency and consistency.



The administration assured full support to implementing agencies for completing the procurement process. To resolve any disputes arising during procurement, one officer each from the Agriculture, Marketing and Revenue Departments will be appointed. The procurement agencies were instructed to ensure that no complaints are received from farmers regarding the onion purchase process.