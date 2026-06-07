Nashik: Mundra Port Congestion Raises Concerns Over Onion Exports; Container Shortage May Disrupt Trade | Sourced

Nashik: The growing container congestion at Mundra Port is no longer a concern limited to container rail operators. Exporters fear that the situation could also affect India’s agricultural exports, particularly the onion trade from Nashik district. Delays at the port, shortages of containers, and disruptions in cargo movement could slow down onion exports if the problem persists.



Major ports along India’s western coastline play a crucial role in onion exports. Large quantities of onions produced in Nashik, Lasalgaon, Niphad, and Pimpalgaon Baswant are shipped to markets in West Asia, the Gulf region, and Southeast Asia. Increasing congestion at Mundra Port could make it difficult for exporters to secure containers on time, disrupting export schedules.



According to information shared by the Container Train Operators Association, thousands of containers are currently stranded in and around the port, while several freight trains remain stuck in the rail logistics pipeline. As a result, the transportation of export cargo to the port and its loading onto vessels is facing delays, raising concerns about the impact on agricultural exports.



How Could the Onion Trade Be Affected?

Delays in exports can create several commercial challenges. If cargo remains stuck at the port for extended periods, storage costs increase, container availability becomes tighter, and exporters may face penalties from overseas buyers for delayed deliveries.



The issue comes at a time when India is actively seeking to expand onion exports to Gulf countries. With new opportunities emerging in markets such as Oman following trade liberalization initiatives, industry experts believe that logistical bottlenecks must be addressed to fully capitalize on export potential.



No Immediate Impact on Farmers, But Prices Could Come Under Pressure

Experts believe that the current situation at Mundra Port is unlikely to have an immediate effect on farmers. However, if export disruptions continue for an extended period, a larger volume of onions could remain in the domestic market. This may increase local supply and put downward pressure on prices, making it difficult for growers to realise expected returns.



Exporters have urged the central government, port authorities, and the railway administration to work in coordination to restore smooth container movement and prevent further disruptions to the export supply chain.