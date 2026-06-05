Angels of Nashik: How The Social Networking Forum Is Bringing Hope And Change To Tribal And Rural Communities | Sourced

Nashik: Founded in 2010 by Nashik-based entrepreneur Pramod Gaikwad, the Social Networking Forum (SNF) was established with the aim of using social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp for social causes. Through SNF, Gaikwad encouraged young people connected through social media to actively participate in community development activities.

The organisation’s first major campaign, “The First Diwali Lamp at the Doorstep of Tribal Families,” received an overwhelming response from across Maharashtra. With the support of hundreds of volunteers and donors, SNF gradually developed into a unique movement focused on health, water and education in remote tribal areas. Over the past 12 years, the initiative has positively impacted nearly 1.5 lakh people living in challenging conditions.

Contributions to Environment, Health and Education

The strong support received through social media enabled SNF to undertake several social initiatives. Since its inception, the organisation has provided financial assistance to the families of 13 martyred soldiers, supported orphanages and old-age homes, planted and nurtured more than 3,000 trees, and converted 10 tribal schools into digital schools.

SNF has also established modern computer laboratories for over 5,000 tribal students, helping them acquire essential digital skills. Sports equipment has been distributed to children to encourage their overall development.

In the health sector, SNF implemented a comprehensive programme focused on nutrition, diagnosis and treatment. Through these efforts, 283 malnourished children in Trimbakeshwar Taluka were successfully brought out of malnutrition.

The Rural Library Movement

Recognising the need to promote reading habits and support students preparing for competitive examinations, Pramod Gaikwad proposed the idea of setting up libraries and study centres in tribal and rural areas. SNF members embraced the concept and began mobilising resources.

The initiative received an encouraging response. More than 50 villages offered community halls for library facilities, while several individuals contributed financially. As a result, SNF established well-equipped libraries and study centres in 35 villages within four years, creating new educational opportunities for rural youth.

Water Security for Tribal Villages

Water scarcity during summer has long been a major challenge in tribal regions. Understanding the seriousness of the issue, SNF conducted surveys and prepared a comprehensive action plan.

Through public participation and collective efforts, the organisation has helped make 36 villages tanker-free over the past decade. Without government assistance, SNF enabled more than 50,000 people to gain access to safe drinking water through water conservation and supply initiatives.

The organisation’s work has received recognition from various government and social organisations and has earned several awards and honours.

Founder’s Perspective

"SNF’s work is not merely about social service; it is about bringing meaningful change to the lives of people in rural and tribal areas. Through community participation, we are addressing basic issues such as water, education and health. Many villages now have access to drinking water, rural libraries are creating educational opportunities for students, and malnourished children have been given a healthier future.

This success is not mine alone. It is the result of the collective efforts of villagers, volunteers, donors and the entire SNF team. We firmly believe that when compassionate citizens from urban areas join hands with hardworking rural communities, meaningful transformation becomes possible. Many villages are still waiting for support, and we are committed to expanding this work further in the years ahead."

— Pramod Gaikwad, Founder, SNF

Testimonial

"I have been closely associated with SNF’s water and library initiatives for many years. By addressing water scarcity in both urban and remote tribal areas, the organisation has eased the burden on thousands of tribal residents who previously struggled for access to water.

The ‘Library in Every Village’ movement has also received tremendous support, and libraries are currently operating in 36 villages. Most importantly, these libraries are helping shape the careers of many young people while fostering a culture of reading among children. Today, SNF has become a source of positive change in tribal areas, and it is always rewarding to work alongside the organisation."

— Jeevan Sonawane, Retired Municipal Commissioner