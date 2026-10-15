Nashik: Man Booked For Sexual Assault After Drugging Woman, Threatening To Leak Intimate Videos | AI Representational Image

Nashik: A case of alleged repeated sexual assault involving a married woman has come to light in Nashik. The woman has alleged that a man lured her into a relationship on the promise of marriage, drugged her through a soft drink and threatened to circulate intimate photographs and videos of her to force her into submission.

The Ambad police have registered a case against Mahendra Deshmankar, 52, a resident of the CIDCO-Ambad area in Nashik, following a complaint filed by the woman. Police are investigating the allegations.

According to the complaint, Deshmankar allegedly established contact with the woman and drew her into a relationship by promising to marry her. He reportedly told her to leave her husband, assuring her that he would marry her.

The alleged offences took place at different locations between 2020 and 2026, according to the complaint.

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Allegedly Drugged Through Soft Drink

The woman has alleged that Deshmankar took her to his residence on some occasions and to a friend's farmhouse in Trimbakeshwar on others. He allegedly mixed an intoxicating substance into a soft drink and gave it to her, leaving her unconscious.

Deshmankar then allegedly sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious. The complaint also alleges that he subjected her to unnatural sexual acts.

When the woman reportedly resisted his advances, Deshmankar allegedly assaulted her physically and threatened to circulate her photographs and videos on social media.

Alleged Blackmail Using Intimate Images

According to the complainant, Deshmankar allegedly recorded several intimate photographs and videos during the incidents. He subsequently used the material to threaten her and allegedly continued sexually exploiting her over a prolonged period.

The woman has alleged that the threats prevented her from resisting his actions.

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Ambad Police Begin Investigation

Based on the woman's complaint, the Ambad police have registered a case against Deshmankar. Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the alleged offences and verify the claims made in the complaint.

The allegations, including the alleged use of intoxicating substances, sexual assault and threats involving intimate images, are subject to investigation. Deshmankar's version and the outcome of the police probe have not been established in the information available.

The case has raised concerns over the alleged misuse of intimate photographs and videos to threaten and sexually exploit women.