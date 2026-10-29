Nashik: Man Barred From Entering District Arrested In Gonde MIDC Firing Case, Country-Made Pistol Seized |

Nashik: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Nashik Rural Police has arrested a suspect described by police as the mastermind behind a shooting incident in the Gonde Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Igatpuri taluka. A country-made firearm (deshi katta) was seized during the operation.

The suspect, Vishal Suresh Rao, 28, a resident of Mukane in Igatpuri, had been externed from Nashik district. Police arrested him on a road near the court premises following a tip-off.

A case has been registered at Wadivarhe Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act (Case No. 283/2026).

While searching for the suspected mastermind, the LCB received confidential information about Rao's whereabouts. Acting on the information, the team laid a trap and apprehended him on a road near the District Central Court.

Firearm Seized; Police Claim Suspect Admitted to Firing

Following his arrest, police interrogated Rao, during which he allegedly admitted to his involvement in the shooting.

Police also recovered a country-made firearm allegedly used in the Gonde MIDC shooting.

According to a police press note, Rao admitted to personally firing the weapon.

The investigation into the shooting incident was already underway when police arrested Rao, whom they identified as the suspected mastermind.

Further investigation and legal proceedings are in progress.

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Police Team Involved in Operation

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Superintendent of Police DS, Additional Superintendent of Police Vimala, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Yogesh Maske, Wadivarhe Police Station Inspector-in-Charge Rahul More and LCB Police Inspector Dheeraj Mahajan.

The team included Police Sub-Inspector Sudarshan Bodke and Police Constables Pravin Kakad, Navnath Shirole, Santosh Dode, Sandeep Nagpure, Pravin Gangurde, Ravindra Gawali, Hemant Gilbile, Pradeep Bahiram, Vikram Kakad, Vishal Borade and Keshav Baste.

Police are conducting further inquiries to determine whether other individuals were involved in the shooting.