Nashik: Absconding Khandeshwar Maharaj Arrested In Sexual Assault Case After Three Years | AI

Nashik: Umakant Khandeshwar Maharaj, who had been absconding in a case involving allegations of sexually assaulting a woman under the pretext of performing religious rituals, has been arrested by Yeola City Police.

Police apprehended him within the jurisdiction of Dindori Police Station. According to reports, an air gun and a sword were seized from him during the operation.

The case, allegedly involving the Datta Wadi Ashram in Yeola, has caused a stir in the region.

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Woman Filed Complaint Nearly Three Years Ago

According to reports, Khandeshwar Maharaj, 70, a resident of Babhulgaon Khurd who was staying at the Datta Wadi Ashram, had been facing allegations since a woman lodged a complaint against him nearly three years ago.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that he sexually assaulted her at the ashram under the pretext of performing religious rituals and threatened her with a weapon.

She also alleged that he threatened to kill her father if she approached the police.

Suspect Remanded to Judicial Custody

Following the registration of the case, Khandeshwar Maharaj allegedly evaded arrest and remained absconding.

Yeola City Police eventually traced and arrested him within the Dindori Police Station jurisdiction.

Following his arrest, police produced him before a court, which initially remanded him to police custody.

After the police custody period ended, the court remanded him to judicial custody on Oct 28, 2026, according to reports quoting Yeola City Police Station Inspector Sandeep Mandalik.