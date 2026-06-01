Nashik: Major IPL Betting Racket Busted At Lekhanagar Hotel; Four Detained By Ambad Police | Representative Image

Nashik: Just prior to the thrilling IPL final, the Nashik Police executed a major operation, dismantling a high-tech online cricket betting racket operating out of a renowned hotel in the Lekhanagar area. During this operation, the police arrested four individuals who were placing bets on the match between Rajasthan and Gujarat. Three of the accused hail from Jalgaon, while one is a resident of Nashik.

A team from the Ambad Police Station raided Room No. 104 of the hotel in Lekhanagar at 10:28 PM on May 29. The operation continued until 2:00 AM on May 30. During this crackdown, the bookies who were utilising the website ‘Cricket Line Guru ’ were caught in the police net.

Arrested Accused

- Yogesh Pradeep Mahajan (31, Jalgaon)

- Sagar Naval Tayde (33, Jalgaon)

- Satyam Raghunath Bhoi (39, Jalgaon)

- Vinayak Laxman Jadhav (39, CIDCO, Nashik)

How Was the Betting Racket Operated?

The accused used the website ‘Cricket Line Guru’ to maintain direct contact with 13 high-level bookmakers. They had procured mobile SIM cards by misusing the identity documents of innocent individuals. Betting worth crores of rupees was being conducted on the match between Rajasthan and Gujarat. During the operation, the police seized 9 mobile phones, 1 laptop, and other equipment. The total value of the seized items amounts to Rs 2,83,050.

In connection with this case, a complaint has been registered at the Ambad Police Station against the four main accused, 10 bookmakers, and the owner of the website. The police are currently investigating the source from which the accused procured the SIM cards, whether anyone else in Nashik and Jalgaon is involved, and if this racket extends to an inter-state level.

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The Police Commissionerate has appealed to citizens to immediately inform the police if they discover that such illegal betting activities are being conducted within the city's hotels.

Through this operation, the police have successfully foiled a major betting scheme planned for the IPL final. Officers from the Ambad Police Station are currently engaged in further investigations.